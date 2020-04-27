Home

Towers Funeral Home Inc
2681 Long Beach Rd
Oceanside, NY 11572
(516) 766-0425
Mary O'Leary Notice
O'Leary - Mary C., (of Deptford, NJ and formerly Sag Harbor), age 85, as a result of complications from COVID-19. Beloved wife of the late Donald. Survived by her loving sons, Kevin (Gale), James (Mary), and Robert. Devoted Nanny to Jennifer (Jeff) Guido, Patrick, Kathryn, John and Owen. Adored great-grandmother to Stella. Also survived by her brother Jack (Evie) and many nieces and nephews. Born in the Bronx, cherished daughter of the late Owen and Catherine Mahoney. Faith, love and family were the pillars on which she modeled her life. An expert knitter, she leaves behind her warmth and love in exquisite family heirlooms. Due to current distancing restrictions, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 27, 2020
