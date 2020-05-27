|
VANDERVOORT-Mary Patricia age 83, passed away at home in Fort Myers, Florida on May 20, 2020. Mary is survived by her eight children; Mary, John, Eddie, Eileen, Michael, Robert, Dennis, and Christine; twelve grandchildren & twenty-three great-grandchildren; four sisters; Peggy, Eileen, Rose and Ann. Her beloved husband, Jack, predeceased her May 5, 2010. Mary was born on March 20, 1937 in Brooklyn, NY to Margaret & Martin McGrath. Mary was a religious, hard working woman. She belonged to the Mastic Fire Department Ladies Auxillary for many years while her husband served as a volunteer fireman until they moved to Florida. She enjoyed playing Bingo whenever she could and spending time with her family. The family will be honoring Mary and celebrating her life on Saturday, July 11, 2020 beginning with a Mass at 10 AM at St Cecilia's Church, in Fort Myers FL.
Published in Newsday on May 27, 2020