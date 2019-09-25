|
PATTERSON - Mary (Theresa) on September 22, 2019. Beloved wife of Patrick Patterson. Loving mother of Dennis, Edward and James. Cherished grandmother of 5 and great grandmother of 2. Mass of Christian burial Tuesday October 1, 2019 11:00 at St. Bernard's R.C. Church, Levittown. Interment follows at Long Island National Cemetery, Pinelawn. In lieu of flowers family request donations to St. Francis Breadline in New York City. Arrangements entrusted to The Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Levittown.
