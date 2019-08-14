Home

Mary Phelan


1924 - 2019
Mary Phelan Notice
PHELAN - MARY AHERN Aug. 18, 1924 - Aug. 8, 2019 Mary Ahern Phelan, born August 18th, 1924 died the evening of August 8th, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Frank W. Phelan, and her granddaughter, Isabel Phelan. She is survived by three children, six grand children, and four great-grandchil-dren. She is also survived by her sister Eileen Sullivan, and her childhood friend and cousin, Josephine Halpern. Mary loved race horses, reading, casinos, convertibles, golf, and Eddie Fisher. Most of all, she loved her husband Frank. A Requiem Mass is planned for Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10:30 am, St. Pius X RC Church, Plainview, NY.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 14, 2019
