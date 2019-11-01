Home

Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Levittown
2786 Hempstead Turnpike
Levittown, NY 11756
(516) 796-0400
PROCTOR-Mary (nee Wagner), of Westbury, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2019. Before becoming a wonderful mother, she worked at the UN, she volunteered at Winthrop and Mercy Hospitals for over 25 years and enjoyed being part of "The Happy Hookers" knitting group of St. Brigid's. She is survived by her beloved husband Edward of 69 years, mother of Diane Anderson (Al) and Lorraine Peritore (Tommy Petrancosta), proud grandmother of Heather Kurzman (Adam) and Lauren Gunning-smith (Damian). Cherished GGma of Jack, Luke, Chase and Ava. Matriarch to her loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation Sunday 3-7 PM at The Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 2786 Hempstead Tpke, Levittown. Mass Monday, 11:00 AM at St. Brigid R.C. Church, Westbury. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations, in her memory to St. Brigid Parish Outreach, 75 Post Avenue, Westbury, NY 11590.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 1, 2019
