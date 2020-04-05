|
CARDELLA - Mary R. on April 1, 2020. Loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, friend and neighbor passed away in the arms of her loving caregivers. Mary, often known as Rose, was born in Oyster Bay, raised her family in Hicks- ville where she was a devoted parishioner at Our Lady of Mercy and spent her later years in Manhattan where she met every challenge with courage & dignity. To respect the health of funeral workers, interment is private. In lieu of donations, please be a mensch.
Published in Newsday from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020