Mary R. Civitella

CIVITELLA - Mary R., of Deer Park, on April 9, 2020. Loving wife of Louis. Devoted mother of Ernest (Catherine) Civitella. Cherished grandmother of Joseph (Melissa) Civitella and Louis (Melinda) Civitella and great grandmother of Emily, Vincent, and Matthew. Caring sister of Ignacious Giaccone and Rosemary Misiti. A private burial will take place at Pinelawn Memorial Park. The family is planning a memorial service at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Mangano Funeral Home Inc., Please visit www.manganofh.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 12, 2020
