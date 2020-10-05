D'ELIA - Mary R. (nee Taddei), of Mahwah, New Jersey, formerly of Wantagh, New York, died at the age of 87 on October 3, 2020. Beloved wife of George D'Elia (predeceased), mother to Jim D'Elia (Jeanne), Tom D'Elia (Sara) and Christopher D'Elia (predeceased). Grandmother to Joe, Nicholas, Paige, Claire, Thomas and Dan. A first generation American, and the daughter of hard-working European immigrants, Mary's love for family knew no boundaries. Her children, daughter's-in-law and grandchildren were the pillars on which her life's foundation was built. She found humor in everyday life that will leave lifelong impressions with her granddaughters, Paige and Claire. She loved to listen and enjoyed sharing stories, even more. Mary held a deep faith in Jesus, Our Lord, The Mother Mary and God Almighty. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. at the Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Avenue, Ramsey, NJ 07446. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul R.C. Church in Ramsey. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local United Cerebral Palsy Chapter, in honor of Mary's youngest son, Christopher, who suffered from CP. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com