Wantagh Abbey Inc
3374 Park Ave
Wantagh, NY 11793
(516) 785-0312
Reposing
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Wantagh Abbey Inc
3374 Park Ave
Wantagh, NY 11793
View Map
Reposing
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wantagh Abbey Inc
3374 Park Ave
Wantagh, NY 11793
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis de Chantel R.C. Church
Mary Redmond Notice
REDMOND - Mary (nee Mansell) on March 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John. Devoted mother of Kathleen and her husband David Hughes, and John. Cherished grandmother of Sean and Kristen. Dear sister of Joan and her husband John, and Margaret. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Reposing at Wantagh Abbey Funeral Home 3374 Park Avenue, Wantagh on Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9 pm. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis de Chantel R.C. Church Thursday 10 am. Interment at Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 4, 2019
