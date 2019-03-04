|
REDMOND - Mary (nee Mansell) on March 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John. Devoted mother of Kathleen and her husband David Hughes, and John. Cherished grandmother of Sean and Kristen. Dear sister of Joan and her husband John, and Margaret. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Reposing at Wantagh Abbey Funeral Home 3374 Park Avenue, Wantagh on Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9 pm. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis de Chantel R.C. Church Thursday 10 am. Interment at Calverton National Cemetery.
