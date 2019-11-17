Home

Krauss Funeral Home
1097 Hempstead Turnpike
Franklin Square, NY 11010-2684
(516) 352-2080
Reposing
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Krauss Funeral Home
1097 Hempstead Turnpike
Franklin Square, NY 11010-2684
Reposing
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Krauss Funeral Home
1097 Hempstead Turnpike
Franklin Square, NY 11010-2684
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Boniface RC Church
Elmont, NY
DeROSA - Mary Rose formerly of Elmont died peacefully on November 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Michael A. DeRosa, her parents, Giovanni and Antoinette D'Amelio, her sister Yolanda Calabro and her brothers Charles and John D'Amelio; her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Alfonse and Carole DeRosa, Salvatore and Selma DeRosa, Peter and Evelyn DeRosa, William and Faustine Camp and Robert and Angela Broadhead. Loving mother of Linda Pearles (Robert) and Diana DiStefano (Louis). Dear sister of John D'Amelio and Antoinette DeFilippo. Adored grandmother of Michael (Michelle) Pearles, Ray (Danielle) Pearles, Louis (Sandi) DiStefano and Thomas DiStefano. Mary is also survived by 10 loving great-grandchildren. Michael, Julianne, Christopher, Louis, Kathleen, Robbie, Nicholas, Noah, William and Benjamin as well as 23 nieces and nephews. Reposing at Krauss Funeral Home 1097 Hempstead Tpke, Franklin Square Monday 2-4 & 7-9pm. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 9:30am St. Boniface RC Church, Elmont. Interment Long Island National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 17, 2019
