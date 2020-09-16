O'SULLIVAN - Mary Rose (nee Gill) of Farmingdale, was called home to the Lord on 9/12/20 surrounded by her family. Mary was born to John & Lena Gill on 12/29/32 in Drumlish, Longford, Ireland. She arrived in America 8/8/52. Beloved wife of the late John (retired, Captain FDNY), whom she met in N.Y.C. and married on 2/15/58. Mary raised her children in Farmingdale where she lived for over 50 years. Loving mother of Mary, Anne Torio (Nick), John (Kat), Theresa Starke (John), Helen, Jerry & the late Patrick. Cherished nanny of Tara, Sean, Cody, Deirdre, Charlie, Ricky, Garrett, Patrick, Grace, Conor, Lucy, & Kayla as well as her 7 great grandchildren. Loving sister to Maggie Burns (Bob) Helen Bracken (Bob) and the late Bridie (Jim Trigger). Due to restrictions related to Covid-19 services will be held privately.







