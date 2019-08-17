|
RUBBO - Mary A. formerly of Floral Park, NY on August 15, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Victor. Loving mother of Thomas, the late Robert and Janice. Cherished grandmother of Katherine, Madeline, Gwendolyn and Elizabeth. Loving sister of the late Nina. Family & friends may call Sunday, 2PM 5 PM and 7PM 9PM Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 29 Atlantic Ave Floral Park, NY. Funeral Mass Monday 10:30AM at Our Lady of Victory RC Church. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery.
Published in Newsday from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019