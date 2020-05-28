Home

RUSSO, Mary P., of Commack, L.I., formerly of Copiague, L.I., on May 26, 2020 at the age of 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Gennaro. Beloved mother of Fran (Pete) Koltun and Michele (Ben) Bonaventura. Cherished grandmother of Peter (Kristin) Koltun, Jonathan (Francesca) Koltun, Benjamin Bonaventura, Daniel Bonaventura, Gennaro (Heather) Bonaventura and Anthony (Becky) Bonaventura; and great-grandmother of Sailor, Reed and Liliana. Due to the constraints of the pandemic, Mrs. Russo will be interred privately on Friday at Pinelawn Memorial Park. A Memorial celebration of her life will be held in the future when able to do so.
Published in Newsday on May 28, 2020
