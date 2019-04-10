|
Boning (Hamilton) - Mary Ruth, 90, of Baldwin, New York, died on March 31, 2019 in Port Saint Lucie, FL, succumbing to injuries after a truck ran a red light and hit her car. Mary was born on January 1, 1929 in Egg Harbor City, New Jersey. She was the daughter of Carrie E. (Saalman) Hamilton (1899-1991) and Thomas E. Hamilton (1898-1962). After graduating from Trenton State College in 1950, she taught music. Mary married Richard Allen Boning (1924) in Wolfgang, Germany on December 21, 1956. In addition to teaching music, she worked with Richard in the family business, Barnell Loft, Ltd. Mary is survived by her husband Richard, her brother Thomas H. Hamilton, her two children, Charles R. Boning and Kate E. Dickson, and her four grandchildren. A service will be held for immediate family at the Egg Harbor City Cemetery. Condolences to: saracenofuneralhome.com.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 10, 2019