Home

POWERED BY

Services
Saraceno Funeral Home Inc
1114 White Horse Pike
Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215
(609) 965-0381
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Boning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ruth (Hamilton) Boning

Notice Condolences Flowers

Mary Ruth (Hamilton) Boning Notice
Boning (Hamilton) - Mary Ruth, 90, of Baldwin, New York, died on March 31, 2019 in Port Saint Lucie, FL, succumbing to injuries after a truck ran a red light and hit her car. Mary was born on January 1, 1929 in Egg Harbor City, New Jersey. She was the daughter of Carrie E. (Saalman) Hamilton (1899-1991) and Thomas E. Hamilton (1898-1962). After graduating from Trenton State College in 1950, she taught music. Mary married Richard Allen Boning (1924) in Wolfgang, Germany on December 21, 1956. In addition to teaching music, she worked with Richard in the family business, Barnell Loft, Ltd. Mary is survived by her husband Richard, her brother Thomas H. Hamilton, her two children, Charles R. Boning and Kate E. Dickson, and her four grandchildren. A service will be held for immediate family at the Egg Harbor City Cemetery. Condolences to: saracenofuneralhome.com.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now