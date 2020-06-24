Mary Saitta
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SAITTA - Mary, of Port Orange, FL, a long time resident of Spruce Creek, passed on Friday, May 8 at the age of 88.Born in 1931 in East Williston, NY, Mary graduated from Our Lady of Mercy Academy in Syosset, NY in 1950 and remained involved in the OLMA community throughout her life. In 1952, Mary wed Paul Saitta, and they went on to raise their 6 children in East Williston, NY. Mary was known for her profound faith, and for forty years was an active parishioner of St. Mary's Roslyn, where her 5 daughters were wed. Mary had a passion for cooking, and successfully duplicated her Italian mother-in-law's meatball recipe, a legacy which lives on. Mary loved to be on the water, never more so than when she was holding a fishing rod. She enjoyed golf, mahjong & bridge, and savored her end-of-day signature cocktail - a Jack Daniels Manhattan on the rocks, extra sweet, with a twist and LOTS of ice. Over the last 35 years, Mary created an intricate system involving multiple calendars, meticulously organized sets of index cards and hundreds of greeting cards to ensure the on-time delivery of annual birthday greetings to her 18 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Mary was known for her unwavering love of family and friends, and she was loved by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Mary was predeceased by her husband Paul, daughter Winnie and daughter-in-law Dianne. She is survived by daughters MaryBeth Phillips (Joseph) of Suwanee, GA; Paula Casey of Concord, MA; Michaela Simone (John) of Garden City, NY; Moira Sowarby (John) of New York, NY; and son Paul Saitta of New Canaan, CT; sons-in-law Bill Dunn and Ken Casey.Due to current circumstances, a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St. Mary's Roslyn for family and friends to honor Mary's legacy. Please consider a donation in Mary's honor to the Angel Fund at Our Lady of Mercy Academy (815 Convent Road, Syosset, NY 11791) to support scholarships for families in need.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lohman Funeral Home Port Orange
1201 Dunlawton Ave
Port Orange, FL 32127
(386) 761-1100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved