MARY SAVETTIERE
SAVETTIERE - Mary, of Mastic, NY. Beloved wife of the late Anthony. Devoted mother of JoAnn Galloway and Anthony Savettiere. Cherished grandmother of Elizabeth Savettiere, Laura Savettiere, Holly Galloway, and the late Scott Galloway. Dear mother-in-law of Jo Ellen Savettiere. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street (1-2 mile west of the S.S. Parkway, Exit 45W). A Religious Service to be held at the Funeral Home on Friday at 1:00PM. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, LI. Visiting Friday 11:30AM until 1:00PM. www.chapeyfamily.com



Published in Newsday on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
11:30 - 01:00 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
OCT
9
Service
01:00 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
(631) 661-5644
