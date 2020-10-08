MARY SAVETTIERE

SAVETTIERE - Mary, of Mastic, NY. Beloved wife of the late Anthony. Devoted mother of JoAnn Galloway and Anthony Savettiere. Cherished grandmother of Elizabeth Savettiere, Laura Savettiere, Holly Galloway, and the late Scott Galloway. Dear mother-in-law of Jo Ellen Savettiere. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street (1-2 mile west of the S.S. Parkway, Exit 45W). A Religious Service to be held at the Funeral Home on Friday at 1:00PM. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, LI. Visiting Friday 11:30AM until 1:00PM. www.chapeyfamily.com