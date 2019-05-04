Home

Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
20 Hicksville Rd
Bethpage, NY 11714
(516) 731-5600
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
20 Hicksville Rd
Bethpage, NY 11714
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
20 Hicksville Rd
Bethpage, NY 11714
View Map
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
20 Hicksville Rd
Bethpage, NY 11714
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
20 Hicksville Rd
Bethpage, NY 11714
View Map
SCHMIDT - Mary Rose (nee Douglas) of Farmingdale on May 2, 2019. Devoted wife of Edmund P. Schmidt, Jr. Loving mother of Ed (Jeanine), Paul (Wendy) and Heather (Mark). Cherished sister to Patti DiJulio, Robert Douglas and the late Dorothy Taffner, William Douglas and John Douglas. Loving Nana to Nicholas (Jamie), Alexander, Joseph, Sarah, Owen, Sydney, Bryan and Emma. Aunt to many neices and nephews. Reposing at Chapey & Sons Funeral Home 20 Hicksville Road Bethpage, NY. Visitation Sunday May 5th 2:00-4:30 and 7:00-9:30, Monday May 6th 12:00-1:00. Funeral Service Monday May 6th at 1:00pm at the Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Greenfield Cemetery, Uniondale, NY.
Published in Newsday on May 4, 2019
