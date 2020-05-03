Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Schroeder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Schroeder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Schroeder Notice
Schroeder - Mary Louise age 88, of Merrick, Long Island, recently of the Villa at Westhampton, passed peacefully on April 30, 2020 in Westhampton surrounded by her family. Born in Brooklyn, New York, Mary Lou married Frank and moved to Merrick, where they raised six children. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and playing solitaire, graduating from playing cards to a tablet. She enjoyed outings with her sisters, including to Delicious Orchards in Colts Neck, NJ. A devout Roman Catholic, Mary Lou was a long-time parishioner of Sacred Heart Parish in Merrick. Mary Lou was predeceased by her husband, Francis Schroeder, her newborn daughter, Mary Louise, her sister Rosemary Stark, her brothers Harold Slattery and Reverend Kenneth Slattery, CM, and her parents, James and Ethel Slattery. Mary Lou is mourned by her daughters: Mary Schroeder of Manhattan, NY, Anne (Christopher) Dunphy of Hockessin, DE and Julie (Jeffrey) Rogoff of Larchmont, NY, and her sons Robert Schroeder of Alpharetta, GA, Thomas Schroeder of Long Beach, NY, and James (Ginnette) Schroeder of Schenectady, NY. Her ten grandchildren were the light of her life and will miss her terribly. She also leaves to mourn her dear loving sister Audrey Mulholland of Monmouth Beach, NJ, and many caring nieces and nephews.
Published in Newsday on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -