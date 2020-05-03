|
Schroeder - Mary Louise age 88, of Merrick, Long Island, recently of the Villa at Westhampton, passed peacefully on April 30, 2020 in Westhampton surrounded by her family. Born in Brooklyn, New York, Mary Lou married Frank and moved to Merrick, where they raised six children. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and playing solitaire, graduating from playing cards to a tablet. She enjoyed outings with her sisters, including to Delicious Orchards in Colts Neck, NJ. A devout Roman Catholic, Mary Lou was a long-time parishioner of Sacred Heart Parish in Merrick. Mary Lou was predeceased by her husband, Francis Schroeder, her newborn daughter, Mary Louise, her sister Rosemary Stark, her brothers Harold Slattery and Reverend Kenneth Slattery, CM, and her parents, James and Ethel Slattery. Mary Lou is mourned by her daughters: Mary Schroeder of Manhattan, NY, Anne (Christopher) Dunphy of Hockessin, DE and Julie (Jeffrey) Rogoff of Larchmont, NY, and her sons Robert Schroeder of Alpharetta, GA, Thomas Schroeder of Long Beach, NY, and James (Ginnette) Schroeder of Schenectady, NY. Her ten grandchildren were the light of her life and will miss her terribly. She also leaves to mourn her dear loving sister Audrey Mulholland of Monmouth Beach, NJ, and many caring nieces and nephews.
Published in Newsday on May 3, 2020