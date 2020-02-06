|
SEIGLE - Mary, 95, of Stony Brook, NY on February 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Leslie. Loving mother of William, Roxanne Avery and her husband James, and Jonathan. Devoted grandmother of Katrina and Rebecca and great grandmother of Kennedy and Courtney. Memorial Service Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 12:00pm at the Setauket Presbyterian Church, East Setauket, NY. Interment to follow at Setauket Pres- byterian Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers; Concern for Independent Living, www.comcernhousing.org/ how-to help and LI Against Domestic Violence, liadv.org/donate-now.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 6, 2020