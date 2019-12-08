|
|
SMITH - Mary (Semerjian) 97, of Port Jefferson, NY, passed December 6, 2019. Predeceased by her husband, John (Jack) Smith, her mother, Margaret, her brother George Semerjian, and cousin Anne Tarzian. Cherished cousin of James M Tarzian, aunt of James A. Tarzian (Susan) and Maryann Tarzian (Pat Britt). Her memory lives on in the hearts of her five grandnieces and grandnephews. Reposing at O.B. Davis Funeral Homes, 4839 Nesconset Hwy, Port Jefferson Sta, Tuesday from 4-8pm. Private service and burial at Southampton Cemetery. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to Children of Armenia Sponsorship Program (CASP), care of Tanya Bukucuyan, 33 Irene Lane East, Plainview NY 11803. Born December 25, 1921 in Brooklyn NY to Armenian immigrant parents, Levon and Makruhi (Margaret), Mary attended Girls Commercial High School. She worked for several companies after graduation, ending up at Swift and Company, rising to the level of secretarial manager. She moved to Stony Brook LI in 1957, met her future husband Jack, and they moved to Port Jefferson in 1967. Mary worked at Brookhaven Laboratory for 25 years, retiring in 1982 as an Administrator. Mary was deeply committed to her family, taking care of her mother who passed at 103, and her brother in his later years. With no children of her own, Mary was actively involved in the lives of her nephew (Jim), and niece (Maryann), and played similarly comforting roles with her friends, neighbors, and work colleagues. Mary will be fondly remembered and missed by all those fortunate enough to have been blessed by her love and friendship.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 8, 2019