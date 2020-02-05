Newsday Notices
Michael J Grant Funeral Home Inc
571 Suffolk Ave
Brentwood, NY 11717
Sister Mary Sheridan CSJ

Sister Mary Sheridan CSJ Notice
SHERIDAN - Sister Mary, CSJ, also known as Sister Francis Loretto, died peacefully on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Reposing at Sacred Heart Convent, 47 Cathedral Avenue, Hempstead, N.Y. 11550 on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 2:00pm to 4:30pm. Prayer Service will be at 3:00pm. Final Farewell Friday, February 7, 2020 at 10:00am immediately followed by Funeral Liturgy at St. Joseph Convent, 1725 Brentwood Road, Brentwood, N.Y. 11717. Sister Mary is lovingly remembered by the Sisters of St. Joseph and her loving family. Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, Brentwood, N.Y. 11717. Services entrusted to the Michael J. Grant Funeral Homes Inc. Brentwood N.Y.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 5, 2020
