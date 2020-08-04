1/
Mary Sherry
SHERRY - Mary C. of Huntington Station, NY passed away August 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Sherry. Devoted mother of Joan (Victor) Marchese, Catherine (Donald) Gibson, Joseph (Charlene) Sherry, John (Audrey) Sherry, Patrick Sherry, James (Susan) Sherry. Loving grandmother of ten and great grandmother of three. Mary was a retired registered nurse. Visitation Tuesday 4-8PM, A.L. Jacobsen Funeral Home, Inc., 1380 New York Avenue, Huntington Station, NY 11746. Funeral Mass Wednesday 9:30AM, St. Elizabeth of Hungary R.C. Church, Melville. Private cremation to follow. www.jacobsenfuneral.com



Published in Newsday on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
A L Jacobsen Funeral Home Inc
AUG
5
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Elizabeth of Hungary R.C. Church
Funeral services provided by
A L Jacobsen Funeral Home Inc
1380 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 423-2185
