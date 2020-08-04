Mary Sherry

SHERRY - Mary C. of Huntington Station, NY passed away August 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Sherry. Devoted mother of Joan (Victor) Marchese, Catherine (Donald) Gibson, Joseph (Charlene) Sherry, John (Audrey) Sherry, Patrick Sherry, James (Susan) Sherry. Loving grandmother of ten and great grandmother of three. Mary was a retired registered nurse. Visitation Tuesday 4-8PM, A.L. Jacobsen Funeral Home, Inc., 1380 New York Avenue, Huntington Station, NY 11746. Funeral Mass Wednesday 9:30AM, St. Elizabeth of Hungary R.C. Church, Melville. Private cremation to follow. www.jacobsenfuneral.com