Overton Funeral Home, Inc.
Mary Sidoti

Mary Sidoti Notice
SIDOTI - Mary, age 86, of Brightwaters, NY on June 21, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Eugene. Beloved mother of Paul (Ann), Peter (Ann), Jane (John), and James (Anne). Cherished grandmother of Christopher (Shannon), Matthew (Kristina), Andrew (Rachael), Gregory (Jacquelyn), Roseann (Timothy), Lauren, Timmy, Philip, Christine (Zack), Joseph, and Carolyn, and great - grandmother of Edward Eugene. Aunt of loving nieces and nephews. Viewing Tuesday 6-9 PM at Overton Funeral Home, 172 Main Street, Islip, NY. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 10 AM at St. Patrick's RC Church, Bay Shore, NY. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery, Bay Shore, NY. In lieu of flowers, Donations would be appreciated in Mary's name to The Katie McBride Foundation, 36 Redwood Drive, Great River, NY 11739.
Published in Newsday on July 1, 2019
