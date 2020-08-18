Mary Sondergaard

SONDERGAARD - Mary (Dot) Dorothy a lifelong resident of Long Beach, NY passed away on April 14 at the age of 91. Wife of Donald Sondergaard, Mother of Catherine Milone (William), Jean Sondergaard and Robert Sondergaard (Phyllis). Dear Sister of Robert Carroll & the late Catherine Sofield & Ann Baxter. She is survived by 8 grandchildren & 9 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated 10:00AM, Thursday, August 20, St. Ignatius Martyr RC Long Beach, NY.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 18, 2020.