HARRITON - Mary Stella. Our mother and grandma was born Mary Stella Barbiere on December 1, 1927, the first daughter after two sons for her Italian immigrant parents from Calabria, Italy, and she was raised in Canarsie, Brooklyn. Her mother died tragically and she was pulled from school at sixteen to accompany her father and care for her younger siblings while her older brothers went to college, because that's what was expected of the oldest daughter in a first generation immigrant Italian family. She never forgot her interrupted education, though, and it was that lost opportunity that informed her decision to become a teacher of children. She thought she was in heaven when she was accepted to and studied at UCLA with international scholars. It was at Queens College where she proudly received her Bachelor of Arts in Education and Adelphi University awarded her a Masters Degree in Education. Our mother and grandma did all this at a time when she was still raising a family and we were all just so proud to celebrate her achievements. She was hired as an elementary school teacher at Santapogue Elementary School and West Babylon Junior High School where she taught third and sixth grades over the course of a celebrated twenty three year career. Her patience knew no bounds, she refused to believe those who just knew they were no good in math and she had a way about her. Mary and our father and grandpa, Chuck, a cartoon animator, supervised an annual animated film project which delighted every student in her classroom. When she retired, she volunteered with autistic children and was a docent at the Vanderbilt Museum in Centerport. She and Chuck built their dream house on a hill in Cold Spring Harbor, beached and sailed and traveled the world. In the last several years, she was a resident of the beautiful Fountainview in West Palm Beach where she played bridge, enjoyed her happy hours and ice cream socials, and sang every day at the gazebo. Her spirit and good humor never faltered, and she never lost patience with herself or others. Mary Stella Harriton passed away, without warning, painlessly and peacefully and at 92 in the early evening of July 5, just hours after our Sunday afternoon telephone call. We have been and forever will be inspired by her strength, guided by her wisdom and buoyed by her love. Mary Stella Harriton is survived by her daughter, Amy Smith, and. her husband, Ray, of Sag Harbor, New York, her son, Keith S. Harriton, and his wife, Cathy, of Swan's Island, Maine and her son, Guy Charles Harriton, and his wife, Sandy, of Moss Point, Mississippi. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Brian Poschmann, Paul Charles Poschmann, Sean Harriton and Jessica Mary Harriton. Mary Stella Harriton will also be missed by her sister, Sylvia Marchant, of Jupiter, Florida, and her sister, Clara Scibetta, and her husband, John, of Warwick Pennsylvania, and leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews.Arrangements have been made with Quattlebaum Funeral Services, West Palm Beach, Florida. Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers . We look forward to a celebration of her life when we can all be together.







