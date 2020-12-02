SULLIVAN - Sister Mary Catherine, formerly known as Sister Maria Auxilla, C.S.J. of Maria Regina Residence on Friday November 27, 2020. Reposing at Sacred Heart Chapel Building #3, 1725 Brentwood Road, Brentwood, N.Y. 11717 on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Wake service at 9 AM followed by Funeral Rites at 10:15 AM. Sister Mary is lovingly remembered by her family, friends and the Sisters of St. Joseph. Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 1725 Brentwood Road, Brentwood, NY 11717. Services entrusted to Michael J. Grant Funeral Home Inc., Brentwood N.Y.







