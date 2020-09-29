1/1
Mary Susan DeSantis
DeSANTIS - Mary Susan of East Rockaway passed away on April 6, 2020 at the age of 70. A memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday October 3, 2020, 10:30 am at Saint Raymond RC Church, 263 Atlantic Avenue, East Rockaway N.Y. 11518. Mary is the daughter of the late Alesio and Grace DeSantis. A loving sister to John (Diane). A cherished aunt to John (Adrienne), Melissa (Danny) and great-aunt to Pheonix, Bella and Talulah. Mary was loved by her many cousins, extended family, and friends.



Published in Newsday from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
