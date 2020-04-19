|
DESANTIS - Mary Susan of East Rockaway passed away on April 6th, 2020 at the age of 70 from complications of Covid 19. Born in Brooklyn NY, Mary was the daughter of the late Alesio and Grace DeSantis. Loving sister to John (Diane), cherished aunt to John (Adrienne), Melissa (Danny) and great-aunt to Phoenix, Bella and Talulah. Mary was loved by her many cousins, extended family, and friends. To celebrate Mary's life, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 19, 2020