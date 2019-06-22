Home

Services
McLaughlin Kramer Megiel Funeral Home, Inc. - Glen Cove
220 Glen Street
Glen Cove, NY 11542
516 676-8600
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McLaughlin Kramer Megiel Funeral Home, Inc. - Glen Cove
220 Glen Street
Glen Cove, NY 11542
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McLaughlin Kramer Megiel Funeral Home, Inc. - Glen Cove
220 Glen Street
Glen Cove, NY 11542
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Rocco
Mary T. DeMeo


1926 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Mary T. DeMeo Notice
DEMEO - Mary T., age 92, of Sayville, formerly of Glen Cove on June 19, 2019. Beloved wife of Angelo for 70 years who predeceased her on December 23, 2018. Devoted mother of Angela Works, Jerry (Cheryl), Andy (Erica) and the late Joe. Cherished grand- mother of Christian and Miles Works, Olivia, Jerry Jr. , Gregory and Mathew DeMeo. Visitation Sunday June 23rd, 3-5 and 7-9 pm. at McLaughlin Kramer Megiel Funeral Home 220 Glen Street, Glen Cove. Funeral Mass at the Church of St. Rocco Monday June 24 at 10 am. Interment Locust Valley Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on June 22, 2019
