DEMEO - Mary T., age 92, of Sayville, formerly of Glen Cove on June 19, 2019. Beloved wife of Angelo for 70 years who predeceased her on December 23, 2018. Devoted mother of Angela Works, Jerry (Cheryl), Andy (Erica) and the late Joe. Cherished grand- mother of Christian and Miles Works, Olivia, Jerry Jr. , Gregory and Mathew DeMeo. Visitation Sunday June 23rd, 3-5 and 7-9 pm. at McLaughlin Kramer Megiel Funeral Home 220 Glen Street, Glen Cove. Funeral Mass at the Church of St. Rocco Monday June 24 at 10 am. Interment Locust Valley Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on June 22, 2019