Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
(516) 785-3380
Reposing
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
Reposing
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:15 AM
St. William the Abbot RC Church
Mary T. Renck Notice
RENCK - Mary T. (Terry), on September 5, 2019, of Seaford. Beloved mother of John "Jack" (Mollie), Thomas (Jennifer), and Michele Tinsman (Bob). Cherished grandmother of Colin, Claire, the late Matthew, Lillie, Lucy, Johnny, Madison, and Summer. Reposing Friday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home Inc., 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford (2 Traffic Lts. East of Rte. 135). Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 9:15 AM at St. William the Abbot RC Church. Private cremation to follow. www.schmittfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
