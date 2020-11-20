1/1
FORD- Mary Tamara Joelle passed on Wednesday, November 18 in Bay Shore, New York, with her sisters and brother at her side. She was 53. Born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti to Reverend Guillaume Ford and Jeanne Jean-Louis Ford, Joelle was the youngest of ten siblings. She was a graduate of Brooklyn Friends School and Sarah Lawrence College. She also attended New York University's College of Dentistry before her studies were interrupted by health complications related to lupus. Lupus, the chronic autoimmune disease, affects more than 1.5 million Americans, 90% of whom are women. Black women are three times more likely to develop lupus than their white counterparts. Un- deterred by her diagnosis and fiercely independent, Joelle would go on to become a writer and editor, entrepreneur, and pastry chef. But most importantly, her magnetic per-sonality, sharp intellect and wit, and unfailingly positive spirit was beloved by everyone she touched. She was the life of the party. She advocated tirelessly for herself and others, and developed the deepest of relationships. She was an inspirational teacher, consistently pouring into others the understanding that their lives and dreams, in all of its colorful detail, matter and have meaning. Her life served as a testament to the power of faith, a reminder to give thanks for the privileges we have, and irrefutable proof that miracles are real. Joelle is survived by her father; nine brothers and sisters, Guy, Micaele, Paule-Danielle, Marlene, Jean, Henri Ronald, Florence Magalie, Billy and Rosie; her son, Leslie-Bernard; countless countless nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law; & her godson, Brandon.



Published in Newsday on Nov. 20, 2020.
