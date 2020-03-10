Home

Christopher T Jordan Funeral Home Inc
302 Long Beach Rd
Island Park, NY 11558
(516) 431-2900
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Ignatius Martyr Church
Long Beach, NY
Mary Theresa Carroll

Mary Theresa Carroll Notice
CARROLL - Mary Theresa (nee Magnier), of East Atlantic Beach, New York, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2020 in her 88th year. Cherished wife, mother, and grandmother. Mrs. Carroll emigrated from County Cork, Ireland as a young woman. She met Patrick, her spouse of fifty nine years, and started a family that would come to include four children Edmund, Kathryn McAvoy, Kevin, and Eleanor Lewin and ten grandchildren Ryan, Patrick, Edmund, Matthew, Colin, Deirdre, Pierce, Erin, Brandon, and Maureen. Known for her brilliant mind, Irish wisdom, passion for reading, and devotion to her husband, children and their spouses, and grandchildren, Mary steadily guided her family for the better part of a century. She had a solemn and devoted faith, and many close friends. Her loss is felt keenly by all. The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 10th, at the Christopher T. Jordan Funeral Home Inc., 302 Long Beach Rd, Island Park, New York, from 2pm-4pm and 7pm-9pm , and will be celebrated with a Mass of Christian burial at St. Ignatius Martyr Church, Long Beach, NY on Wednesday, March 11, at 10:00am. Interment will follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farm- ingdale, NY. jordanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 10, 2020
