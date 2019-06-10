Newsday Notices
Mary Thompson

Mary Thompson Notice
THOMPSON - Sister Mary Albert, C.S.J., at Maria Regina residence on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Reposing at Maria Re-gina Residence Building-#1, 1725 Brentwood Road, Brent-wood, N.Y. 11717, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Opening prayers at 2 p.m. and Prayer service at 4:30 p.m. Final farewell ritual on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Immediately followed by Funeral Liturgy. Sister Mary Albert Thompson is lovingly remembered by her family, friends and the Sisters of St. Joseph. Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 1725 Brentwood Road, Brentwood, N.Y. Services entrusted to the Michael J. Grant Funeral Homes Inc., Brentwood, N.Y.
Published in Newsday on June 10, 2019
