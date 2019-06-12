Newsday Notices
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal
Point Lookout, NY
TOMMASI - Mary N. of Point Lookout, NY on June 8, 2019, at the age of 84. Beloved wife of Robert. Loving mother of Marisa DeMaggio (Thomas), and the late James (Sandra). Cherished grandmother of Marcello, Gabriella, Gianna, Salvatore, and Lorenzo. Adored sister of Anne Santilli, the late Antoinette Sorge (Remo), and the late Vincent Joseph Santilli (Cathy). Cremation Private. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, 10:30 am, at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal in Point Lookout, NY. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on June 12, 2019
