Home

POWERED BY

Services
Martin A Gleason Funeral Home Llc
149-20 Northern Blvd
Queens, NY 11354
(718) 359-6300
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Martin A Gleason Funeral Home Llc
149-20 Northern Blvd
Queens, NY 11354
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Martin A Gleason Funeral Home Llc
149-20 Northern Blvd
Queens, NY 11354
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
1st Presbyterian Church
Whitestone, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary DeBlasio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary V. DeBlasio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary V. DeBlasio Notice
DeBLASIO - Mary V. on 12-27-2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Eugene, Joseph Jr., and Dominick. Devoted grandmother of 7 and great-grandmother of 4. A giving person who loved life and was an example to all she touched. Reposing at MARTIN A GLEASON FUNERAL HOME 149-20 Northern Blvd, Flushing. Service Mon 9am. At 1st Presbyterian Church in Whitestone. Visiting Sunday 2-5 and 7-10pm. Interment at Pinelawn Memorial Park followed by a celebratory luncheon of her life after Pinelawn.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -