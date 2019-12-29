|
DeBLASIO - Mary V. on 12-27-2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Eugene, Joseph Jr., and Dominick. Devoted grandmother of 7 and great-grandmother of 4. A giving person who loved life and was an example to all she touched. Reposing at MARTIN A GLEASON FUNERAL HOME 149-20 Northern Blvd, Flushing. Service Mon 9am. At 1st Presbyterian Church in Whitestone. Visiting Sunday 2-5 and 7-10pm. Interment at Pinelawn Memorial Park followed by a celebratory luncheon of her life after Pinelawn.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 29, 2019