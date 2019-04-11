Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruland Funeral Home - Patchogue
500 North Ocean Avenue
Patchogue, NY 11772
[631] 475-0098
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ruland Funeral Home - Patchogue
500 North Ocean Avenue
Patchogue, NY 11772
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ruland Funeral Home - Patchogue
500 North Ocean Avenue
Patchogue, NY 11772
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ruland Funeral Home - Patchogue
500 North Ocean Avenue
Patchogue, NY 11772
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
Patchogue, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Valenti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Valenti

Notice Condolences

Mary Valenti Notice
VALENTI - Mary F., 98, of Patchogue-Medford, NY, (for-merly of Freeport, NY) on April 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dominick Valenti. Loving mother of Fred (Donna) Valenti, Rosemary Valenti & Louise Valenti. Cherished grandmother of Joe, Peter, Laura, Allison, Ronald, Tina & Nick and great-grandmother of 16. Arrangements entrusted to the Ruland Funeral Home Inc., 500 N. Ocean Ave., Patchogue NY. Family to receive friends Thursday from 7-9pm & Friday from 2-4pm & 7-9pm. Funeral Mass at 9:30am on Saturday from Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Patchogue, NY. Committal to follow in Holy Rood Cemetery in Westbury, NY.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Ruland Funeral Home - Patchogue
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ruland Funeral Home - Patchogue
Download Now