|
|
VALENTI - Mary F., 98, of Patchogue-Medford, NY, (for-merly of Freeport, NY) on April 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dominick Valenti. Loving mother of Fred (Donna) Valenti, Rosemary Valenti & Louise Valenti. Cherished grandmother of Joe, Peter, Laura, Allison, Ronald, Tina & Nick and great-grandmother of 16. Arrangements entrusted to the Ruland Funeral Home Inc., 500 N. Ocean Ave., Patchogue NY. Family to receive friends Thursday from 7-9pm & Friday from 2-4pm & 7-9pm. Funeral Mass at 9:30am on Saturday from Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Patchogue, NY. Committal to follow in Holy Rood Cemetery in Westbury, NY.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 11, 2019