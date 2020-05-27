|
DAME - Mary W., 94 of Rockville Centre, NY formerly longtime resident of Wantagh, NY. Peacefully passed away on May 1, 2020 at home. Mary was predeceased by her beloved husband, Edward Thomas Dame and her eldest son Edward Thomas Dame Jr. Loving mother of Paul (Donna), and Elizabeth (Eugene) Gilmore. The love for her grandchildren was unmeasurable, Ryan (Christine), Catherine, Lauren, Elizabeth and Jennifer. She has left this earth knowing she will be back in the arms of her husband and son.
Published in Newsday on May 27, 2020