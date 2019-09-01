|
WAGNER - Mary (nee Kuzyn) passed into eternal life on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 at age 98. Beloved Aunt to her caregiver and niece Nancy Fischer, Godson & nephew Bob Kuzyn, great niece Laurie Konen and her husband Mike, and their son Jameson, she was known throughout her life as "Chuchee Mary." Predeceased by her husband of sixty years, Leon Wagner, her brother Theodore Kuzyn, her dear sister-in-law Mary Kuzyn, and by her Mother and Father, Anna and Joseph Kuzyszyn. Mary was tough, strong, and independent, living on her own until the age of 95. Mary was a devoted friend of The Blessed Mother, and a lay member of the Carmelites, praying the Rosary every day. She was a great lover of her 3 dogs through the years. She lived her life in Brooklyn, Roslyn, Port Jefferson, and Wading River, and at Sunrise in East Setauket. Mary worked as a secretary in Manhattan early in life and later as a secretary at Herricks High School. Always up early, even on her last day on Earth she was up at 5 a.m. She missed making 99 years by a month. We love her and Mary will be greatly missed. In repose at Bryant Funeral Home, East Setauket, on Tuesday, Sept. 3rd, hours 8:00-10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. James Catholic Church in East Setauket at 10:45 a.m.
Published in Newsday from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3, 2019