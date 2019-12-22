|
|
WALEGA - Mary L. (nee Tabosky), 92, of Doylestown, PA died Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Formerly of Long Island, NY and Toms River, NJ, she was the wife for 38 years of the late John H. Walega. She was predeceased by her son, John T. Walega. Mary is remembered for her warmth and love and her legendary lunches, which were much anticipated and enjoyed by all. She is survived by her sons: Michael (Eva) and Joseph and her grandchildren: Rachel, Zach, John and Joe. Services and interment will be private in Long Island NationalCemetery, Farmingdale NY.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 22, 2019