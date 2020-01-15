Home

Perry Funeral Home Inc
118 Union Ave
Lynbrook, NY 11563
(516) 593-1111
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Perry Funeral Home Inc
118 Union Ave
Lynbrook, NY 11563
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
9:45 AM
St. Raymond Church
Mary Wickes Notice
WICKES-Mary (Nee DeAngelis) formerly of Richmond Hill. Devoted wife of the late Robert. Survived by her loving children, William (Francine), Helen Baker (John) and Angela Bond (James). Proud grandmother of Timothy Shannon, Conor, Daniel, Melissa and Erin. Devoted sister of Tony DeAngelis. Family will receive friends at Perry Funeral Home, 118 Union Avenue, Lynbrook Thursday from 4 - 8 pm only. Funeral Mass Friday, 9:45 am at St. Raymond Church. Interment Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 15, 2020
