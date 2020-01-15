|
WICKES-Mary (Nee DeAngelis) formerly of Richmond Hill. Devoted wife of the late Robert. Survived by her loving children, William (Francine), Helen Baker (John) and Angela Bond (James). Proud grandmother of Timothy Shannon, Conor, Daniel, Melissa and Erin. Devoted sister of Tony DeAngelis. Family will receive friends at Perry Funeral Home, 118 Union Avenue, Lynbrook Thursday from 4 - 8 pm only. Funeral Mass Friday, 9:45 am at St. Raymond Church. Interment Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 15, 2020