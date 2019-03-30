Home

Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
(631) 368-1235
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle RC Church
West Hempstead, NY
View Map
Interment
Following Services
St. Charles Cemetery
Resources
Mary Wilkinson Notice
WILKINSON - Mary Catherine on March 28. Beloved wife of the late Edward. Cherished mother of James (Patricia), Barbara (Tom), and Keith (Gina). Treasured grandmother of J.P., Evan, Tommy, Colleen, Danny, Kathryn, Shannon, Sarah, and Emma. Loving sister of Joseph and sister-in-law of Mary. Visitation Sunday 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport. Funeral Monday 10:00 am at St. Thomas the Apostle RC Church - West Hempstead. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center - P.O. Box 5028, Hagerstown, MD 21741 would be greatly appreciated. www.bfhli.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 30, 2019
