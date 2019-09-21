|
|
ZETTWOCH - Maryam of Mt. Sinai, formerly of Hicksville, in her 96th year, on September 18, 2019. Cherished wife of the late Robert C. Zettwoch, whom she met while serving in the Royal Airforce during WWII, and remained married for 58 years until his passing in 2003. Devoted mother of Richard, Caroline Heller (Buck), Robert, Donald (Sallie), and the late Clifford Zettwoch (Linda). Beloved grandmother of 11 and great grandmother of 4. Reposing at The Branch Funeral Home of Miller Place 551 Route 25A, Miller Place, NY. Religious services Sunday evening and Monday 10:30 am at Funeral Home. Committal services following at Calverton National Cemetery. Family will receive friends to celebrate Maryam's life on Sunday 2- 4 pm and 7-9 pm. Maryam will be missed by anyone who had the good fortune to know and love her.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 21, 2019