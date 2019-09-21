Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Branch Funeral Home
551 Route 25A
Miller Place, NY 11764
631-744-9700
Resources
More Obituaries for Maryam Zettwoch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maryam Zettwoch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maryam Zettwoch Notice
ZETTWOCH - Maryam of Mt. Sinai, formerly of Hicksville, in her 96th year, on September 18, 2019. Cherished wife of the late Robert C. Zettwoch, whom she met while serving in the Royal Airforce during WWII, and remained married for 58 years until his passing in 2003. Devoted mother of Richard, Caroline Heller (Buck), Robert, Donald (Sallie), and the late Clifford Zettwoch (Linda). Beloved grandmother of 11 and great grandmother of 4. Reposing at The Branch Funeral Home of Miller Place 551 Route 25A, Miller Place, NY. Religious services Sunday evening and Monday 10:30 am at Funeral Home. Committal services following at Calverton National Cemetery. Family will receive friends to celebrate Maryam's life on Sunday 2- 4 pm and 7-9 pm. Maryam will be missed by anyone who had the good fortune to know and love her.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maryam's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Branch Funeral Home
Download Now