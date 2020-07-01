Maryann Demeo

DEMEO - Maryann K., of Bohemia, NY on June 30, 2020 in her 69th year. Beloved wife of Gary Demeo. Cherished mother of Gregory Demeo (Karin), Stephanie Schaum-loffel (Bryan) and Matthew Demeo (Caitlin). Dear grandmother to Erich, Samantha, Laurette, Joely, and Angelo. Daughter to loving parents John and Maryann Geskie. Maryann took great pride and joy working in the medical field for her entire life. She started her career as a nurse, and eventually became an administrator. She ended her career as Vice President of Long Island Community Hospital where she has made a lasting impression on the community.Reposing Moloney's Bohemia Funeral Home, 1320 Lakeland Avenue, Bohemia, NY. Funeral mass held Saturday 10am St. John Nepo-mucene, Bohemia.Cremation following at the Nassau-Suffolk Crematory, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY. Visiting July 2nd and 3rd, Thursday and Friday 5-9pm. www.moloneyfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jul. 1, 2020.