KISHANUK- Maryann 65, passed away on April 19, 2020. Formerly from Uniondale, NY. Maryann was a registered nurse graduating from Union- dale High School, and Mass General School of Nursing. She held positions at Manhasset Medical Ctr. and Beebe Medical Ctr. in Lewes, DE. She enjoyed time spent with those she held dear. Maryann was preceded in death by her parents John and Ann (Wladyka) Kishanuk; her brother, John; and her sister Nancy. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her and held her friendship dear.
Published in Newsday from May 9 to May 10, 2020
