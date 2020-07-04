Maryann Mahlstadt

MAHLSTADT - Maryann of Hicksville on June 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Spiridon. Loving mother of Edward, Donald, Kevin (Maxine), Gerry (Diane), Jim (Denise) and Eugene (Christine). Cherished grandmother of 20 and great-grandmother of 28. Treasured great-great-grandmother of 1. Friends may call Monday 1-5pm at The Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, 47 Jerusalem Ave. (Corner of W. Marie St. & Jerusalem Ave.) Mass Tuesday 10:00am at Holy Family R.C. Church. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Jul. 4, 2020.