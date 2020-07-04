1/
Maryann Mahlstadt
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maryann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MAHLSTADT - Maryann of Hicksville on June 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Spiridon. Loving mother of Edward, Donald, Kevin (Maxine), Gerry (Diane), Jim (Denise) and Eugene (Christine). Cherished grandmother of 20 and great-grandmother of 28. Treasured great-great-grandmother of 1. Friends may call Monday 1-5pm at The Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, 47 Jerusalem Ave. (Corner of W. Marie St. & Jerusalem Ave.) Mass Tuesday 10:00am at Holy Family R.C. Church. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved