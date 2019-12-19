|
McLOUGHLIN - Maryann (nee Wigdzinski) on December 13, 2019. Beloved wife of Peter. Loving mother of Jenna and Thomas (Stephanie). Devoted grandma of Kylie, Emma, Thomas and Elijah. Also survived by her dear sister Wanda (Pete) O'Malley. Loving aunt to Dawn, Maureen and Kyle. She will be sorely missed by all. Visiting Friday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. at F. Dalton Funeral Homes, 47 Jerusalem, Avenue, Hicksville. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 9:45 AM at St. Ignatius Loyola RC Church, Hicksville. Interment to follow at Plain Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donation to Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers, in her memory will be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 19, 2019