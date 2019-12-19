Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
F. Dalton Funeral Homes
47 Jerusalem, Avenue
Hicksville, NY
View Map
Send Flowers
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
F. Dalton Funeral Homes
47 Jerusalem, Avenue
Hicksville, NY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Ignatius Loyola RC Church
Hicksville, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maryann McLoughlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maryann McLoughlin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maryann McLoughlin Notice
McLOUGHLIN - Maryann (nee Wigdzinski) on December 13, 2019. Beloved wife of Peter. Loving mother of Jenna and Thomas (Stephanie). Devoted grandma of Kylie, Emma, Thomas and Elijah. Also survived by her dear sister Wanda (Pete) O'Malley. Loving aunt to Dawn, Maureen and Kyle. She will be sorely missed by all. Visiting Friday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. at F. Dalton Funeral Homes, 47 Jerusalem, Avenue, Hicksville. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 9:45 AM at St. Ignatius Loyola RC Church, Hicksville. Interment to follow at Plain Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donation to Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers, in her memory will be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maryann's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -