OVERTON - Maryann of Lake Grove, NY on March 5, 2019 in her 74th year. Beloved wife of the late Allen F. Loving mother of Allen, Deborah, Kevin (Joanne), and Theresa Overton. Cherished Grandmother of Megan and Matthew Overton. Reposing at Moloney's Lake Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 132 Ronkonkoma Ave., Lake Ronkonkoma, NY where a Religious Service will be held Friday 8pm. Cremation Nassau-Suffolk Crematory, Lake Ronkonkoma. Visitation Friday 2:00-4:00 and 7:00-9:00 PM. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 7, 2019