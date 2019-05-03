Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo F. Kearns Funeral Home Inc
445 E Meadow Ave
East Meadow, NY 11554
(516) 794-0500
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo F. Kearns Funeral Home Inc
445 E Meadow Ave
East Meadow, NY 11554
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 6, 2019
9:45 AM
St Raphael's Church
600 Newbridge Rd
East Meadow, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MaryAnne Kamps
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MaryAnne Kamps

Notice Condolences Flowers

MaryAnne Kamps Notice
KAMPS SWEETMAN-MaryAnne, on April 26, 2019. Life long resident of East Meadow. Beloved mother of Charles (Francine) Kamps and Deborah (Vincent) Paradis. Proud grandmother of Jeffrey Migdalen, Jen Paradis, Kelly Paradis, Amy Paradis and 5 great-grandchildren. Loving sister of Richard Morris. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends at Leo F. Kearns FH, 445 East Meadow Ave., East Meadow Sunday, May 5th from 5-8 pm. Funeral Mass Monday 9:45am St Raphael's Church, 600 Newbridge Rd., East Meadow. Please visit LeoFKearns.com for a full obituary.
Published in Newsday on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leo F. Kearns Funeral Home Inc
Download Now