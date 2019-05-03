|
KAMPS SWEETMAN-MaryAnne, on April 26, 2019. Life long resident of East Meadow. Beloved mother of Charles (Francine) Kamps and Deborah (Vincent) Paradis. Proud grandmother of Jeffrey Migdalen, Jen Paradis, Kelly Paradis, Amy Paradis and 5 great-grandchildren. Loving sister of Richard Morris. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends at Leo F. Kearns FH, 445 East Meadow Ave., East Meadow Sunday, May 5th from 5-8 pm. Funeral Mass Monday 9:45am St Raphael's Church, 600 Newbridge Rd., East Meadow. Please visit LeoFKearns.com for a full obituary.
Published in Newsday on May 3, 2019