RAMONETTI - Maryellen, on Saturday, December 21, 2019, beloved wife and mother of six, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 74. Maryellen was born on November 30, 1945 in Northport, NY to late David and Elvie (Hollacher) Farabaugh. Spending her entire life in a town she loved with her adoring husband James ("Bob"), she set aside her own education and career aspirations to raise six children through college; Jeanne-Ann Rennie (Keith), Robert (Kelly Kalmar), John (Mona), Gary (Deborah), Jaime Strunjo (Kyle) and Christopher (Samantha Franco). She was a caring grandma of eleven: Jarrett, Melanie, Emily, Adrian, Kyra, Ethan, Gianna, Alessa, Anthony, Luca and Giovanni; and a big sister of eight. Ageless, she lived her life in color and would never apologize for it. Maryellen wore many hats, whether bowling champion, executive administrator, PTA president, Girl Scouts leader, coach, baker, decorator extraordinaire, party host, tile installation assistant, wrestling (too) active spectator, fire department volunteer, secretary, treasurer, daughter, sister, wife, mom, grandma, and godmother; the list is endless. Vivacious yet tenacious, impeccably dressed and coordinated, even sometimes quirky. She was at the center of all our lives whether for a moment or a lifetime. Maryellen will faithfully take her hand in God's to a wonderful place where she'll continue her passions in life for socializing, dancing, gardening and reading to her heart's content on the beach in eternal sunshine. She will be missed and remembered by many. Reposing Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Ave, Northport, Friday, December 27th, 2-5pm and 7-9pm Funeral Mass Saturday 10am at St. Philip Neri Church, Northport. Interment to follow at the parish cemetery in East Northport. Flowers or donations may be sent to 5 Laurel Ave, Northport, NY 11768. www.nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 26, 2019