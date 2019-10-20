|
|
GARRONE - Maryetta(nee Waters), 66, of Brightwaters, NY on October 17, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard. Loving mother of Paul (Kelly) and Brian (Lisa). Cherished sister of Mark Waters and Lynn Young. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 22, 2-4:30 & 7-9PM at the Overton Funeral Home, Inc., 172 Main Street, Islip. Funeral Mass Wednesday, October 23, 10AM at St. Patrick's RC Church, Bay Shore, NY. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations greatly appreciated in Maryetta's name to Catholic Daughters of the Americas, 9 N. Clinton Ave., Bay Shore, NY 11706.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 20, 2019